ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,357 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in shares of Comcast by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $190,261,000 after purchasing an additional 928,627 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Comcast by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $482,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on Comcast to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Comcast to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.48.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.99. 1,862,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,175,426. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $50.98.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.76%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

