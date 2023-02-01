Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Price Target Raised to $78.00 at Robert W. Baird

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ELS. StockNews.com raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.86.

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $71.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.20. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 1-year low of $56.91 and a 1-year high of $83.80. The stock has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 46.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.62.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELS. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter worth about $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

