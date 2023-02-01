Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Teradyne, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TER)

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Teradyne in a research report issued on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.49. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Teradyne’s current full-year earnings is $3.58 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Teradyne’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.46 EPS.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.17. Teradyne had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The firm had revenue of $731.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Teradyne Stock Up 1.5 %

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Craig Hallum raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Teradyne from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.90.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $101.70 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.00. Teradyne has a 12 month low of $67.81 and a 12 month high of $127.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 10.43%.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In other news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 11,070 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total value of $1,112,977.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,706 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,861.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 11,070 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total value of $1,112,977.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,861.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,161 shares of company stock valued at $7,383,453 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Teradyne by 401.5% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 264.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 700.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 97.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Featured Stories

