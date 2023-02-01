Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Headwater Exploration Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (TSE:HWX)

Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX – Get Rating) – Stifel Firstegy upped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Headwater Exploration in a research note issued on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Headwater Exploration’s current full-year earnings is $1.04 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Headwater Exploration’s FY2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$9.50 to C$8.75 in a report on Monday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Headwater Exploration from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

TSE:HWX opened at C$6.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.49 billion and a PE ratio of 9.85. Headwater Exploration has a 1-year low of C$4.79 and a 1-year high of C$8.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$99.59 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 16th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Headwater Exploration’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.61%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jonathan L. Grimwood sold 89,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.00, for a total transaction of C$539,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,000,000. In related news, Senior Officer Jonathan L. Grimwood sold 89,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.00, for a total value of C$539,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,000,000. Also, Director Kevin Olson sold 76,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.21, for a total transaction of C$475,729.31.

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interests in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; the Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook shale gas prospect located in New Brunswick.

