Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 26th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.13. The consensus estimate for BJ’s Restaurants’ current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BJRI. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.25.

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Up 1.8 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BJ’s Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $31.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12-month low of $20.15 and a 12-month high of $35.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.72 and its 200 day moving average is $27.83. The company has a market capitalization of $738.42 million, a PE ratio of -157.84, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.84.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 37.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 8,363 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 19.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 23.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 5,181 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 3.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Restaurants

In other news, VP Christopher P. Pinsak sold 3,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total value of $102,527.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,147.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Restaurants

(Get Rating)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.