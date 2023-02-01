EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) is Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 669,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. EQT makes up about 1.9% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.18% of EQT worth $27,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in EQT by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EQT by 0.9% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,028 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of EQT by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,366 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EQT by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of EQT by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 15,807 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at EQT

In other EQT news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 98,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $4,104,433.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 297,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,373,049.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EQT Trading Down 1.7 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of EQT stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.12. 1,048,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,327,417. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $20.63 and a 12-month high of $51.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on EQT from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on EQT from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on EQT to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EQT in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EQT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company engaged in the supplying, transmitting, and distribution of natural gas. It has operations in the Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

