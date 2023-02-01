Enzyme (MLN) Price Tops $23.49 on Exchanges

Enzyme (MLN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 1st. In the last week, Enzyme has traded 5% higher against the dollar. One Enzyme token can now be bought for approximately $23.49 or 0.00100943 BTC on exchanges. Enzyme has a total market capitalization of $47.88 million and approximately $937,267.73 worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Enzyme alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 100.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.01 or 0.00407847 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,598.96 or 0.28627879 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $135.11 or 0.00586140 BTC.

Enzyme Profile

Enzyme’s launch date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 2,070,263 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,038,518 tokens. The official website for Enzyme is enzyme.finance. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @enzymefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Enzyme Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made.Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enzyme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enzyme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Enzyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enzyme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.