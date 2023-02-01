Empower (MPWR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $596.11

Empower (MPWR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 1st. Empower has a total market cap of $11.00 million and $596.11 worth of Empower was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Empower token can now be purchased for $0.78 or 0.00003306 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Empower has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Empower alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 90.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.53 or 0.00402170 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,705.74 or 0.28229384 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.16 or 0.00568988 BTC.

Empower Profile

Empower launched on November 23rd, 2021. Empower’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,013,333 tokens. The official message board for Empower is medium.com/clubrare-universe. The official website for Empower is mpwr.clubrare.xyz. Empower’s official Twitter account is @clubrare_nft.

Buying and Selling Empower

According to CryptoCompare, “Empower (MPWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Empower has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Empower is 0.77709417 USD and is up 1.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mpwr.clubrare.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empower directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Empower should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Empower using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Empower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Empower and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.