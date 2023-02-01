Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Short Interest Update

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,560,000 shares, a drop of 13.1% from the December 31st total of 5,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Embraer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ERJ traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,837,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,091. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.45. Embraer has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $16.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Get Embraer alerts:

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Embraer had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $929.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Embraer will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Embraer

A number of research firms have issued reports on ERJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Embraer from $26.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Embraer in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Embraer from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Embraer from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Embraer in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.45.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Embraer by 152.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,957,356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,803 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Embraer by 148.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,869,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,800 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Embraer during the second quarter worth about $12,727,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Embraer by 3,184.0% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,274,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,400 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Embraer by 172.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,515,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,037,000 after purchasing an additional 958,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.89% of the company’s stock.

Embraer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.