Eli Lilly and (LLY) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Eli Lilly and to post earnings of $1.91 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. On average, analysts expect Eli Lilly and to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 1.1 %

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $344.15 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and has a fifty-two week low of $231.87 and a fifty-two week high of $384.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $327.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.67, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $360.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $339.09.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 58.86%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 63,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.94, for a total value of $23,141,124.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,158,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,543,617,311.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 63,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.94, for a total value of $23,141,124.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,158,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,543,617,311.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny bought 29,992,668 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,010 shares of company stock worth $41,931,428 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eli Lilly and

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $446.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $384.11.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.