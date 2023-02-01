Elevance Health Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $9.17 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:ELV)

Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Elevance Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $9.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $9.10. The consensus estimate for Elevance Health’s current full-year earnings is $32.70 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Elevance Health’s Q3 2023 earnings at $8.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $32.68 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ELV. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Elevance Health from $557.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Elevance Health from $545.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Elevance Health from $505.00 to $523.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Elevance Health from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Elevance Health from $576.00 to $581.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $580.63.

ELV opened at $499.99 on Monday. Elevance Health has a twelve month low of $431.96 and a twelve month high of $549.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $502.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $492.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.89.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.03. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $39.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.14 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.65%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $1,936,997,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $507,648,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Elevance Health by 825.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 758,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,715,000 after buying an additional 676,769 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,441,000. Finally, Focused Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,151,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. The firm supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey, connecting them to the care, support, and resources they need to lead healthier lives.

