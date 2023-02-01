Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.41

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$17.41 and traded as high as C$18.50. Element Fleet Management shares last traded at C$18.30, with a volume of 1,233,945 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on EFN. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$22.50.

Element Fleet Management Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.44.

Element Fleet Management Increases Dividend

Element Fleet Management ( TSE:EFN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$290.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$274.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Element Fleet Management Corp. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Element Fleet Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.07%.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

Further Reading

