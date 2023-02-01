Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target Lowered to $130.00 at Truist Financial

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.34% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $188.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.68.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 9.3 %

Electronic Arts stock traded down $11.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.76. The stock had a trading volume of 14,380,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,489,250. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.88. Electronic Arts has a 12 month low of $109.24 and a 12 month high of $142.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($1.89). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $105,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,477.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $105,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,477.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total value of $129,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,378.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,148,786. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,500.0% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth $32,000. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

