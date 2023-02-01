Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Downgraded by Bank of America to Neutral

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $130.00 price objective on the game software company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $155.00. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EA. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $188.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.05.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded down $15.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,869,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.16. The company has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.88. Electronic Arts has a 12-month low of $109.24 and a 12-month high of $142.79.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($1.89). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $105,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,477.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total transaction of $129,560.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,378.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $105,464.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,477.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,600 shares of company stock worth $4,148,786. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Electronic Arts

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,188 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,694 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 64.9% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 369,027 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $44,892,000 after acquiring an additional 145,278 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 2.5% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 20,436 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth about $407,000. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Articles

