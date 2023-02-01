Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.58-$0.64 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.37-$1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.37 billion. Edwards Lifesciences also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.45-$2.60 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on EW. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.75.

EW traded up $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $76.70. 6,184,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,138,488. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $67.13 and a 12 month high of $131.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.03.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.46, for a total transaction of $460,393.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,282,926.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.46, for a total value of $460,393.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,282,926.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $1,473,731.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,667,724.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,800 shares of company stock valued at $6,933,324. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth about $622,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.7% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 25.7% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 3,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at about $354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

