Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.45-$2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.60-$6.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.78 billion. Edwards Lifesciences also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.58-$0.64 EPS.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,184,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,138,488. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $67.13 and a 52-week high of $131.10. The company has a market cap of $47.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on EW. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $92.75.

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $312,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,058. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $312,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,058. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $1,473,731.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $11,667,724.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,800 shares of company stock valued at $6,933,324 in the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,312,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $389,904,000 after acquiring an additional 51,140 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,105,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $365,536,000 after acquiring an additional 80,881 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,278,787 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $150,539,000 after acquiring an additional 76,131 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 655,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,173,000 after acquiring an additional 19,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 597,829 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,302,000 after acquiring an additional 123,846 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

