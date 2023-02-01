Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Position Cut by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. trimmed its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,649 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $24,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the first quarter worth approximately $304,475,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 429.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 904,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,786,000 after purchasing an additional 734,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Ecolab by 93.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,153,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,418,000 after purchasing an additional 557,144 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 34.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,328,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,256,000 after purchasing an additional 339,650 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Ecolab by 596.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 375,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,243,000 after purchasing an additional 321,342 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ECL traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.65. The company had a trading volume of 160,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,710. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.04 and a twelve month high of $193.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.76 billion, a PE ratio of 39.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.11 and its 200-day moving average is $153.94.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 8.13%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ECL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.13.

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $139.66 per share, with a total value of $111,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,297.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

