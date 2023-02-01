Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC Declares Dividend of $0.01 (LON:RNEW)

Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:RNEW – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share on Monday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust Trading Up 0.4 %
LON RNEW opened at GBX 0.84 ($0.01) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.87. Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 1.10 ($0.01).
About Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust
