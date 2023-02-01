Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC Declares Dividend of $0.01 (LON:RNEW)

Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:RNEW – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share on Monday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

LON RNEW opened at GBX 0.84 ($0.01) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.87. Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 1.10 ($0.01).

Get Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust alerts:

About Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC, an investment trust, engages in investing in renewable energy and sustainable infrastructure assets primarily in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.