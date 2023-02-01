Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target Cut to $82.00

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Mizuho from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential downside of 7.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EMN. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Scotiabank cut Eastman Chemical from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $165.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.78.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $88.17 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.12 and a 200 day moving average of $85.51. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $69.91 and a 12 month high of $124.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.37). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,411,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,781,000 after purchasing an additional 733,997 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,768,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 374.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 418,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,751,000 after purchasing an additional 330,402 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 207.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 359,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,571,000 after purchasing an additional 242,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 224.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 298,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,456,000 after purchasing an additional 206,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

