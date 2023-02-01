Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $568.83

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc (LON:EYE – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 568.83 ($7.03) and traded as low as GBX 535.25 ($6.61). Eagle Eye Solutions Group shares last traded at GBX 542.50 ($6.70), with a volume of 3,289 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group Trading Down 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 568.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 563.65. The stock has a market cap of £147.37 million and a PE ratio of 27,000.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Eagle Eye Solutions Group

In other Eagle Eye Solutions Group news, insider Bill Currie sold 1,078,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 555 ($6.85), for a total transaction of £5,987,129.10 ($7,394,256.02). In other Eagle Eye Solutions Group news, insider Bill Currie sold 1,078,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 555 ($6.85), for a total transaction of £5,987,129.10 ($7,394,256.02). Also, insider Robert Senior acquired 4,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 555 ($6.85) per share, with a total value of £24,997.20 ($30,872.17).

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing technology software as a service solutions in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and Asia Pacific. It creates digital connections that enable personalized marketing in real time through coupons, loyalty, apps, subscriptions, and gift services.

