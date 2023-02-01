Eagle Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,083,789 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,977,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,083,789 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.92% of Caesars Entertainment worth $63,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,843,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,802,000 after purchasing an additional 290,006 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,165,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,419 shares during the period. Point Break Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,617,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,396,000 after purchasing an additional 987,230 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,965,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,099,000 after buying an additional 140,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,525,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,742,000 after purchasing an additional 803,101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance

CZR opened at $52.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 2.83. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.31 and a 12-month high of $89.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 15.21% and a negative net margin of 11.18%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 25,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,118,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,326,223.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

(Get Rating)

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

Further Reading

