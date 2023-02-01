Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $42.08 Million Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,812 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $42,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 18.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 790,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $908,622,000 after acquiring an additional 120,718 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 376.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $127,973,000 after purchasing an additional 88,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1,529.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 76,809 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,236,000 after buying an additional 72,094 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 67.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 113,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $130,207,000 after buying an additional 45,488 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 59.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 106,903 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $122,807,000 after buying an additional 39,929 shares during the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.34, for a total value of $333,976.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,318.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 6,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,491.20, for a total value of $9,615,257.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,875.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.34, for a total value of $333,976.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,318.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,073 shares of company stock worth $52,372,537 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,532.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.19. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,065.55 and a twelve month high of $1,583.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,480.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,334.68.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.35. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 1,929.28%. The company had revenue of $985.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.02 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MTD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,410.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,396.00.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.