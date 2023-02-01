EAC (EAC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4,291.53

EAC (EAC) traded 40.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. EAC has a total market cap of $3.53 million and $4,291.53 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EAC has traded down 65.1% against the U.S. dollar. One EAC token can now be purchased for $0.0118 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $96.91 or 0.00418689 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00015596 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000780 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00017126 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Profile

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.01973126 USD and is down -43.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $6,385.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

