Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.22 to $0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $304 million to $307 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $291.90 million. Dynatrace also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.87-$0.88 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Dynatrace from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Dynatrace from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Dynatrace from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.42.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace Stock Up 13.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DT traded up $5.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.48. 7,054,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,144,285. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.34. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 428.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.18. Dynatrace has a 1-year low of $29.41 and a 1-year high of $49.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $279.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.92 million. Analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 31,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $1,272,043.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,165.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dynatrace

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 39.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter worth approximately $306,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the third quarter worth approximately $295,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 29.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 42.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

(Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.