Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) Insider Natalie Glance Sells 2,500 Shares

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) insider Natalie Glance sold 2,500 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.34, for a total value of $235,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,772,220.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Natalie Glance also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 30th, Natalie Glance sold 500 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total transaction of $47,020.00.

On Tuesday, November 15th, Natalie Glance sold 1,213 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $90,138.03.

Duolingo Trading Up 4.1 %

DUOL traded up $3.73 on Tuesday, reaching $95.49. 306,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,422. Duolingo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.50 and a twelve month high of $113.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.37 and its 200-day moving average is $85.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.31 and a beta of -0.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duolingo

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.13. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 18.65% and a negative return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $96.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.15 million. Equities analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DUOL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Duolingo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter worth $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Duolingo by 620.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Duolingo during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DUOL shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Duolingo from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Duolingo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Duolingo from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Duolingo from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Duolingo from $119.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.44.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

