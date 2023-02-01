Digital Financial Exchange Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $67.53 Million (DIFX)

Digital Financial Exchange (DIFX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. In the last week, Digital Financial Exchange has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar. Digital Financial Exchange has a market capitalization of $67.53 million and approximately $492,973.34 worth of Digital Financial Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digital Financial Exchange token can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Digital Financial Exchange

Digital Financial Exchange’s genesis date was September 6th, 2021. Digital Financial Exchange’s total supply is 550,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,250,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Digital Financial Exchange is https://reddit.com/r/difx_ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digital Financial Exchange’s official Twitter account is @difx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Digital Financial Exchange’s official website is difx.com. The official message board for Digital Financial Exchange is difxio.medium.com.

Digital Financial Exchange Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DIFX consists of three main components: the exchange, the wallet, and the cross-asset platform. At DIFX, users can invest and trade across different asset classes on a single interface. The ERC-20 DIFX token is a medium of exchange for users to anonymously make payments and transactions instantly around the world. Additionally, token holders enjoy trading discounts of up to 50% of trading fees on DIFX Exchange whilst being able to leverage 10 times the total DIFX token value on any asset class listed on the exchange.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Financial Exchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Financial Exchange should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Financial Exchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

