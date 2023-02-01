Digital Financial Exchange (DIFX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $501,515.68

Digital Financial Exchange (DIFX) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 1st. In the last seven days, Digital Financial Exchange has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar. One Digital Financial Exchange token can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Digital Financial Exchange has a total market cap of $66.10 million and approximately $501,515.68 worth of Digital Financial Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Digital Financial Exchange Profile

Digital Financial Exchange’s genesis date was September 6th, 2021. Digital Financial Exchange’s total supply is 550,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,250,000 tokens. The official website for Digital Financial Exchange is difx.com. The official message board for Digital Financial Exchange is difxio.medium.com. Digital Financial Exchange’s official Twitter account is @difx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Digital Financial Exchange is https://reddit.com/r/difx_ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Digital Financial Exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “DIFX consists of three main components: the exchange, the wallet, and the cross-asset platform. At DIFX, users can invest and trade across different asset classes on a single interface. The ERC-20 DIFX token is a medium of exchange for users to anonymously make payments and transactions instantly around the world. Additionally, token holders enjoy trading discounts of up to 50% of trading fees on DIFX Exchange whilst being able to leverage 10 times the total DIFX token value on any asset class listed on the exchange.”

