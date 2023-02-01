DeXe Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $3.95 Million (DEXE)

DeXe (DEXE) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 31st. One DeXe token can now be purchased for approximately $2.77 or 0.00011970 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeXe has a total market cap of $100.86 million and $3.95 million worth of DeXe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DeXe has traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeXe Profile

DeXe’s total supply is 96,504,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,466,824 tokens. The official message board for DeXe is dexenetwork.medium.com. The official website for DeXe is dexe.network. DeXe’s official Twitter account is @dexenetwork.

DeXe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeXe (DEXE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. DeXe has a current supply of 96,504,599.33609451 with 36,472,596.70465014 in circulation. The last known price of DeXe is 2.72576953 USD and is down -1.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $2,918,404.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dexe.network/.”

