DEI Hits 24 Hour Volume of $4,198.04 (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 31st. One DEI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DEI has a market cap of $1.80 billion and $4,198.04 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DEI has traded down 8.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DEI alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.17 or 0.00419570 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00015578 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000769 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00017126 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI Token Profile

DEI (DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.