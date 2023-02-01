Davis R M Inc. Trims Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Davis R M Inc. lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,897 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $13,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 315.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in Pfizer by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 60,528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.27.

Pfizer Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.70. The stock had a trading volume of 7,706,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,260,537. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $56.32. The company has a market capitalization of $245.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.78.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.54%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Articles

