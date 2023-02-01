Davis R M Inc. Purchases 92,468 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Davis R M Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 819,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,468 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $29,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,719.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,107,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 6,002,184 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,707,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,051,000 after acquiring an additional 5,921,464 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,220,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,008,000 after acquiring an additional 5,086,483 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,305,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,647,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114,632 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 33,042,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,884,494 shares during the period.

VEA traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.65. 2,622,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,172,452. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.28. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $50.53.

