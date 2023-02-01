Davis R M Inc. Increases Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 6,556 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $14,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TROW. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth approximately $2,092,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 75.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 27,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 11,675 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,158,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $175,099,000 after purchasing an additional 60,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 47.1% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 12,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

TROW stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $116.54. 352,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,595,661. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.62 and a 200-day moving average of $116.25. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.53 and a twelve month high of $157.77. The firm has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.28.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TROW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.30.

In related news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total transaction of $1,241,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total transaction of $1,241,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $797,457.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,489,623.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

