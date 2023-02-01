Davis R M Inc. Has $36.59 Million Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 357,526 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,574 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $36,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,866,527 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,053,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,255 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,177,310 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,901,935,000 after acquiring an additional 8,323,587 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,523,923 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $765,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,819 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,782,988 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $429,560,000 after acquiring an additional 595,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,098,496 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $368,086,000 after acquiring an additional 360,612 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Societe Generale lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.57.

Shares of NYSE COP traded down $3.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,547,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,698,601. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $78.30 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The stock has a market cap of $147.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.90.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 35.02%. Analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 14.70%.

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,431,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

