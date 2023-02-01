Davis R M Inc. Has $17.51 Million Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Davis R M Inc. trimmed its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 557,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 21,045 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc. owned about 0.24% of BorgWarner worth $17,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 17.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 3.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 104,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the third quarter worth $227,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the third quarter worth $308,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 1.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 289,087 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total value of $255,100.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,774.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BWA stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.34. The company had a trading volume of 305,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,628. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.72. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.14 and a 12 month high of $47.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 19.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BWA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America cut shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

