Davis R M Inc. Grows Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 112,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,577 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $19,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 18.8% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CME stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $176.40. 265,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,813,300. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $63.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $174.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.60. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.54 and a fifty-two week high of $256.94.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th were paid a $4.50 dividend. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $3.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.42%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on CME Group from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on CME Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.73.

In other news, Director William R. Shepard acquired 48,645 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $8,269,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 247,843 shares in the company, valued at $42,133,310. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

