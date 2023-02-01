Davis R M Inc. Cuts Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Davis R M Inc. reduced its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 853 shares during the quarter. Linde comprises about 1.4% of Davis R M Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $49,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Linde by 0.5% in the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Linde by 28.6% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Linde by 4.2% during the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 4.3% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Linde by 0.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,315,807.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,315,807.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Linde from $344.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Linde from $322.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Linde to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $351.69.

Shares of LIN traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $328.94. 544,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,016,862. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $329.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $262.47 and a 12 month high of $347.60.

Linde plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

