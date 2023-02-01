Davis R M Inc. Acquires 6,166 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,342 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,166 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $27,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 722.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $204.30. The stock had a trading volume of 831,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,737,333. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.70 and a one year high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $210.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Union Pacific from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.92.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

