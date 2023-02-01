Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stake Lowered by Peachtree Investment Partners LLC

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,849 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises about 1.0% of Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in Danaher by 10.9% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Danaher by 19.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 76.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after acquiring an additional 20,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Benchmark lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.29.

In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total value of $511,713.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total transaction of $511,713.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total transaction of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,141,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,948 shares of company stock valued at $12,646,795. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DHR traded up $2.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $267.04. 371,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,823,484. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.82. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $233.71 and a one year high of $303.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 10.36%.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

