Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.26

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.26 and traded as high as $4.08. Daktronics shares last traded at $4.01, with a volume of 1,075,585 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Daktronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 26th.
The stock has a market cap of $188.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.03 and its 200-day moving average is $3.27.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of Daktronics by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 60,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Daktronics by 3.4% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 152,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Daktronics by 18.6% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 34,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,464 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Daktronics by 13.4% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 46,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Daktronics by 6.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 5,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.
Daktronics, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International.
