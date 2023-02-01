Daiichi Sankyo (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Daiichi Sankyo (OTCMKTS:DSNKY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.37-$0.37 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.85 billion-$8.85 billion.
Daiichi Sankyo Trading Down 4.2 %
OTCMKTS:DSNKY opened at $31.40 on Wednesday. Daiichi Sankyo has a 52 week low of $19.39 and a 52 week high of $34.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.42.
About Daiichi Sankyo
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Daiichi Sankyo (DSNKY)
- Should You Buy Dividend Achiever Cisco Ahead Of Earnings?
- Verizon, Charter Trend Higher In Past Month: Are They Buys Now?
- Dividend King Sysco: Buying On The Dip
- Is the 1,600% Rise in Genius Group Stock Justified?
- After Further Review, Investors Liked Exxon Mobil’s Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Daiichi Sankyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiichi Sankyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.