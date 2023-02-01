Daiichi Sankyo (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Daiichi Sankyo (OTCMKTS:DSNKY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.37-$0.37 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.85 billion-$8.85 billion.

Daiichi Sankyo Trading Down 4.2 %

OTCMKTS:DSNKY opened at $31.40 on Wednesday. Daiichi Sankyo has a 52 week low of $19.39 and a 52 week high of $34.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.42.

About Daiichi Sankyo

Daiichi Sankyo Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceuticals. Its products include drugs for the field of oncology such as Trastuzumab deruxtecan, Anti-HER3-ADC, Quizartinib, Milademetan, Valemetostat, Pexidartinib, Edoxaban, Prasugel, and Microgabalin. The company was founded on September 28, 2005 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

