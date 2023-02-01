CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) Shares Down 0.9%

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYGIY – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.62 and last traded at $4.62. 5 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.66.

CyberAgent Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.55.

About CyberAgent

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the provision of internet media services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Game, Internet Advertising, Investment Development, and Others. The Media segment offers Internet television and online dating services. The Game segment provides games for smartphones.

