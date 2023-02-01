CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stock Position Cut by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc trimmed its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 433,992 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 7,347 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $41,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $795,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 315,888 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,980,000 after acquiring an additional 33,520 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in CVS Health by 1.0% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 28.9% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 55,867 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after buying an additional 12,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,820 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:CVS opened at $88.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.70. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $84.82 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The company has a market capitalization of $115.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.53 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.13.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

