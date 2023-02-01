CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $119.13.

Several brokerages recently commented on CVS. Bank of America reduced their target price on CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

CVS Health Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of CVS opened at $88.22 on Wednesday. CVS Health has a 52 week low of $84.82 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. The company had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.53 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 102.98%.

Insider Activity

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of CVS Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 105.8% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in CVS Health in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

Featured Stories

