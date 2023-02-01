Currys (OTCMKTS:DSITF) Raised to Buy at Investec

Currys (OTCMKTS:DSITF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Investec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Currys from GBX 87 ($1.07) to GBX 70 ($0.86) in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

Get Currys alerts:

Currys Price Performance

Shares of DSITF opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. Currys has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.79.

Currys Company Profile

Currys Plc is an electrical and telecommunications retailer and services company. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Nordics; and Greece. The Unite Kingdom and Ireland geographical segment comprises of operations in the UK and Ireland, the Dixons Travel business, and the non-honeybee business to business operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Currys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Currys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.