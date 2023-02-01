Curi Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 373.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,961 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares during the quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 62.3% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Schubert & Co lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 136.0% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 124.3% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 240 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Up 1.1 %

QCOM stock traded up $1.45 on Wednesday, hitting $134.66. 2,641,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,179,181. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.93 and a 12-month high of $192.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $150.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.74. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 86.71% and a net margin of 29.27%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.