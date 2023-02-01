Curi Wealth Management LLC Purchases 26,824 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,547 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,824 shares during the quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Golub Capital BDC worth $3,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 33,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC now owns 762,965 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,453,000 after acquiring an additional 8,980 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 31,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 85,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. Institutional investors own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of GBDC traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.85. 513,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,662. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.94 and a 1 year high of $16.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.47 and its 200-day moving average is $13.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.62.

Golub Capital BDC Increases Dividend

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The investment management company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 39.57%. The firm had revenue of $119.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Golub Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $14.50 target price on Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. StockNews.com raised Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. They also offer events presentations, financial reporting, stock information, tax information, and analyst coverage services.

Featured Articles

