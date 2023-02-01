Curi Wealth Management LLC Has $9.39 Million Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,084 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,989 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 1.6% of Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $9,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 560 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 148.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 477 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 570 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,177,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,949,767. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.89. The firm has a market cap of $192.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.69. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $93.25 and a fifty-two week high of $130.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.17%.

In related news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,569,955.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ABT. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.63.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

