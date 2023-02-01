Curi Wealth Management LLC Has $11.74 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,111 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 4,223 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 1.9% of Curi Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in Visa by 7,648.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 78,476 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC grew its position in Visa by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Visa Stock Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on V. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.11.

Visa stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $228.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,454,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,146,333. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $250.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $214.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.