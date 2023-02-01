Curi Wealth Management LLC Has $10.61 Million Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,918 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 1.8% of Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $10,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 176,442 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $89,490,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 40,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 28,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,314,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 4,732 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TMO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $570.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $633.30.

In other news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total value of $112,278.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,600.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total transaction of $3,997,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,768,537.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total value of $112,278.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,600.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 21,475 shares of company stock valued at $10,973,743 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TMO stock traded up $15.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $585.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,132,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,838. The company has a 50 day moving average of $560.30 and a 200 day moving average of $549.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $229.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $475.77 and a 1-year high of $618.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.75%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

