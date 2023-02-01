Curi Wealth Management LLC Has $1.75 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 93,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vista Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 113,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 17,734 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 34,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 211.6% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 40,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 27,347 shares during the last quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 239,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 13,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHH traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,279,346. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $17.33 and a one year high of $26.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.36.

